Covid-19: India for first time registers over 50,000 new cases in a day, tally rises to 15.83 lakh
Brazil reopened international flights to tourists even as it registered record rise in fresh infections.
India on Thursday for the first time recorded 52,123 new cases. With this, India’s tally climbed up to 15,83,792. The toll also rose to 34,968 with 775 fresh fatalities.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday lifted the night curfew in its guidelines for “Unlock 3”, the third phase of a calibrated exit strategy from the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus. While gyms will reopen, schools and colleges will remain closed.
The toll in the United States surpassed 1,50,000 with more than 1,200 deaths on Wednesday. The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.69 crore while the toll has crossed 6.64 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 98.98 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.06 am: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar says 38 woman police officers who had contracted Covid-19 resumed duties today, reports ANI.
8.33 am: India on Wednesday tested 4,46,642 samples, says the Indian Council of Medical Research
8.27 am: Brazil registers record 69,074 new cases and 1,595 deaths, reports The Guardian.
7.54 am: Brazil reopens international flights to tourists, reports Reuters.
7.42 am: The number of recoveries in India crosses the 10-lakh mark, reports ANI citing the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
7.40 am: The United Kingdom is likely to increase the isolation period for anyone with symptoms of possible Covid-19 to 10 days, reports The Telegraph.
7.37 am: US Attorney General to be tested for Covid-19 after he came in contact with Congressman Gohmert, reports Reuters.
7.25 am: US’ toll surpasses 1,50,000 with more than 1,200 deaths, reports AFP. Florida, Texas and California report huge spike in death rates.
7.21 am: The Australian state of Victoria records 723 new cases along with 13 fatalities. Most cases were reported from the Melbourne’s metro areas.
7.18 am: The toll in West Bengal rises to 1,490 after 41 people succumb to the infection, reports PTI citing the the state health department’s bulletin. A total of 2,294 new cases take the state’s tally to 65,258.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- India’s tally on Wednesday crossed 15 lakh with 48,513 new cases. The toll rose to 34,193 with 768 fresh fatalities. India now has over 5 lakh active cases while more than 9.8 lakh patients have recovered. The Union health ministry said India’s coronavirus death rate as of Wednesday was 2.23% – the lowest since April while the recovery rate was 64.51%.
- The Centre on Wednesday released guidelines for Unlock 3, the third phase of lifting of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The guidelines will come into effect from August 1. Under the new advisory, night curfew will no longer remain in force and gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to resume services from August 5. The lockdown in containment areas has been extended till August 31.
- Maharashtra’s coronavirus tally crossed the four-lakh mark with 9,211 new cases and 298 deaths reported in 24 hours. The state’s total tally is now 4,00,651 and the toll is 14,463. The Maharashtra government issued directions late o Wednesday to extend the lockdown in the state till August 31.
- Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the one-lakh mark, with 10,093 new infections and 65 deaths. This was the biggest single-day rise in infections the state has seen so far, taking its total tally to 1,20,390. The toll stood at 1,213. Gujarat also recorded its highest single-day jump of infections with 1,144 cases and 24 deaths. The state’s total tally is 59,126 and the toll is 2,396.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed health officials to strictly follow the rule to conduct Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction, or RT-PCR, tests on people who show coronavirus symptoms but test negative in a rapid antigen examination. His order came two days after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party government for choosing Rapid Antigen Testing, or RAT, which has a high rate of false negative results, over the RT-PCR method. Meanwhile, Delhi registered 1,035 coronavirus cases, 1,126 recoveries and 26 deaths, taking the total tally of infections in the city to 1,33,310, including 3,907 deaths.
- American biotech firm Moderna may price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 (approximately Rs 3,739 to Rs 4,486) per course. The price of Moderna’s vaccine will be at least $11 (Rs 822) more than those from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech.
- The global coronavirus count has now crossed 1.68 crore while the toll has gone up to 6,61,917, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 98 lakh people have recovered.