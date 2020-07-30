Three Assam Rifles personnel were killed and at least five were injured in an ambush by suspected People’s Liberation Army militants in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday, NDTV reported. The Assam Rifles is yet to issue an official statement.



The incident took place at 6.30 pm on Wednesday along the border with Myanmar, according to The Indian Express.

The injured personnel are said to be in a critical condition. A large reinforcement has been sent to the location.

More details are awaited.