Flight operations at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport will be suspended for seven days in August, when West Bengal will observe a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

The dates on which flights won’t operate from the airport are August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. “Passengers are requested to contact concerned airlines for changes in flight schedule,” Kolkata Airport wrote on Twitter.

Flight operations at #KolkataAirport will remain suspended on following lockdown days as announced by West Bengal Govt: 5th,8th,16th,17th,23rd, 24th & 31st August 2020.Passengers are requested to contact concerned Airline for changes in flight schedule. @HomeBengal @AAI_Official — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) July 30, 2020

Last week, the Kolkata airport had announced that flights will remain suspended on July 25 and 29, in accordance with the “two days a week” lockdown in the state.

On July 4, the West Bengal government had banned incoming flights to Kolkata from six coronavirus hotspots, including Delhi and Mumbai for two weeks. Domestic flights in India had resumed on May 25.

West Bengal has reported over 65,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,500 deaths so far, according to data from the Union health ministry.

India recorded 52,123 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its overall count to 15,83,792. The toll rose to 34,968 with 775 more deaths. In India, 10,20,582 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

