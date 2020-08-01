The Supreme Court will on August 5 hear a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking the transfer of the first information report filed against her from Patna to Mumbai, PTI reported. The FIR has been filed in connection with the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Chakraborty’s boyfriend.

A bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the plea on August 5. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide.

In her plea, Chakraborty said she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput, and has been in “deep trauma” after his death. She said she had been getting death and rape threats following his death. Chakraborty also claimed that Rajput’s father has used his “influence” in getting a first information report filed against her in Patna.

“It is pertinent to mention that the deceased and petitioner were in live-in relationship since a year up till June 8, 2020 when the petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai,” the plea said. “The deceased was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself.”

Chakraborty said it was erroneous for the investigation to have commenced in Patna, since the cause of action did not arise there, but in Mumbai.

Both the Maharashtra and Bihar governments have filed caveats in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty’s plea. Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, has also filed a caveat in the matter.

Rajput’s father had filed a first information report against Chakraborty in Patna, on July 29, accusing her of harassing and cheating him and driving him to suicide.

The Supreme Court on July 30 also dismissed a petition to transfer the investigation into Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rajput’s sister asks Modi for look into his death

Rajput’s sister on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to look into her brother’s death. He asked him to ensure that “everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidences are tampered with”.

“Dear Sir, Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth,” Shweta Singh Kirti said. “We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now...expecting justice to prevail.”