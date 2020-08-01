An Indian Army soldier was killed in firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, PTI reported citing defence officials.

“Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Rajouri Sector,” Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “Our own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.”

The soldier killed in Pakistani firing was identified as 24-year-old Sepoy Rohin Kumar. He was from Himachal Pradesh.

“Sepoy Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier,” Anand added, according to the newspaper. “The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.”

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old woman was killed and another was critically injured in cross-border firing in Poonch . No army personnel were injured in the exchange of fire. In June, a soldier was killed as Pakistani troops fired at forward posts along the Line of Control in Rajouri.