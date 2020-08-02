Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

In a statement, the hospital said that the governor is asymptomatic and in a stable condition. “He underwent further tests and assessments today,” it added. “As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation.”

The 80-year-old was in home isolation for seven days since July 29 after a total of 84 security and fire services personnel tested positive for the infection at the Raj Bhavan premises on July 23. As a precautionary measure, another 38 persons were tested later and results of three came positive on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for #COVID19. Hospital says he is asymptomatic and clinically stable. pic.twitter.com/jL5AgxgO9o — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 2, 2020

Tamil Nadu’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,51,738 on Saturday and the toll stood at 4,034. Chennai alone accounts for over one lakh cases.