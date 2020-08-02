Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive, advised home isolation
This came after 87 employees of the Raj Bhawan contracted the infection.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
In a statement, the hospital said that the governor is asymptomatic and in a stable condition. “He underwent further tests and assessments today,” it added. “As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation.”
The 80-year-old was in home isolation for seven days since July 29 after a total of 84 security and fire services personnel tested positive for the infection at the Raj Bhavan premises on July 23. As a precautionary measure, another 38 persons were tested later and results of three came positive on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,51,738 on Saturday and the toll stood at 4,034. Chennai alone accounts for over one lakh cases.