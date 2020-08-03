Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, as he claimed the timing was inauspicious. Several politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as a priest and 16 police officers on duty in Ayodhya have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Swami Swarupanand had warned that August 5 was inauspicious for the stone-laying of Ram temple,” Singh tweeted. “This date has been fixed in accordance with Modiji’s convenience. Which means Modi ji is greater than the Hindu faith’s beliefs of thousand years! Is this Hindutva?”

Singh also wondered what was the compulsion to hold the ceremony in the middle of a pandemic. “Modi-ji, how many more do you want to send to hospital by performing the groundbreaking rituals?” he asked.

The Congress leader requested Chief Minister Adityanath to talk to Modi and make him reconsider the decision. “How can you allow the violation of Sanatan Dharma?” he asked. “What is your compulsion?” Sanatana dharma is a term in Hinduism which is used to denote the absolute set of duties or religiously ordained practices incumbent upon all Hindus.

५ अगस्त को भगवान राम के मंदिर शिलान्यास के अशुभ मुहुर्त के बारे में विस्तार से जगदगुरू स्वामी स्वरूपानंद जी महाराज ने सचेत किया था। मोदी जी की सुविधा पर यह अशुभ मुहुर्त निकाला गया।यानि मोदी जी हिंदू धर्म की हजारो वर्षों की स्थापित मान्यताओं से बड़े हैं!! क्या यही हिंदुत्व है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

The Congress leader then listed names of people who have been infected so far, to prove the “results of overlooking the Sanatan Dharma”. “The assistant priest at Ram temple has tested positive,” he tweeted. “Uttar Pradesh minister Kamla Rani has succumbed to the virus. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief has tested positive and is hospitalised. India’s Home Minister Amit Shah is also positive. MP BJP chief is also infected. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has tested positive.”

Singh also questioned why Modi and Adityanath have not quarantined themselves even after the priest in Ayodhya, Shah and other BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh contracted the infection. “Is 14-day quarantine only for the common man and not for the prime minister?”

मोदी जी आप अशुभ मुहुर्त में भगवान राम मंदिर का शिलान्यास कर और कितने लोगों को अस्पताल भिजवाना चाहते हैं? योगी जी आप ही मोदी जी को समझाइए। आपके रहते हुए सनातन धर्म की सारी मर्यादाओं को क्यो तोड़ा जा रहा है? और आपकी क्या मजबूरी है जो आप यह सब होने दे रहे हैं? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

सनातन हिंदू धर्म की मान्यताओं को नज़र अंदाज करने का नतीजा।

१- राम मंदिर के समस्त पुजारी कोरोना पोजिटिव

२- उत्तर प्रदेश की मंत्री कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से स्वर्गवास

३- उत्तर प्रदेश के भाजपा अध्यक्ष कोरोना पोजिटिव अस्पताल में। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

Singh said lord Ram is central to the belief of crore of Hindus in India and asked Modi to not undermine traditions. “I again request Modi ji to postpone the inauspicious timing of August 5,” he added. “After hundreds of years of struggle, the time of construction of Lord Ram temple has come, prevent it from getting disturbed by your dogma.”

मैं मोदी जी से फिर अनुरोध करता हूँ ५ अगस्त के अशुभ मुहुर्त को टाल दीजिए। सैंकड़ों वर्षों के संघर्ष के बाद भगवान राम मंदिर निर्माण का योग आया है अपनी हठधर्मीता से इसमें विघ्न पड़ने से रोकिए। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

On August 5, Modi will install a silver brick at the site where the temple is supposed to be built. Tight security arrangements have put in place Ayodhya. The local administration will also implement strict coronavirus safety measures. The number of guests have been cut to 50.

A landmark Supreme Court verdict in November had paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya would be handed over to a government-run trust for the construction of a Ram temple. The court had also said that the demolition of Babri Masjid was illegal and directed the government to acquire an alternative plot of land to build a mosque.