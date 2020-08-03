Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where doctors said his condition is clinically stable and that he will be monitored closely, ANI reported.

The 77-year-old leader’s daughter also tested positive on Monday and has been admitted to the same hospital.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus,” Yediyurappa tweeted. “Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”

The four-time chief minister was in self-quarantine twice last month after a few employees in his office-cum-residence tested positive for the coronavirus. Yediyurappa had also stopped going to the Vidhana Soudha and conducted his meetings from his house.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah wished him a quick recovery from the infection.