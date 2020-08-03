The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday imposed a curfew in Srinagar with immediate effect. The administration claimed that violent protests had been planned against the integration of the erstwhile state into India, the first anniversary of which falls on August 5. It said that Pakistan-sponsored and separatist groups were planning to observe August 5 as “Black Day”.

On August 5 last year, India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, and divided the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. It also put many Kashmiri politicians under detention. The region has been attempting to go back to normalcy since then, even as high speed internet services remain inactive in the Valley.

Monday’s order, issued by Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said that there will be complete restrictions on movement of the public within the territorial limits of the district. However, people will be allowed to travel for medical emergencies. Medical staff working in facilities to fight the coronavirus disease will be permitted to travel, provided they have a valid pass.

“The restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August 2020...” the order said. It added that the lockdown in Srinagar district imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, will remain in force till August 8, “unless revised earlier”.