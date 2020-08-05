Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died on Wednesday morning, The Indian Express reported. The newspaper said Nilangekar, who was the Maharashtra chief minister from 1985 to 1986, had contracted the coronavirus but had recovered and been discharged from hospital. He was 89.

Persons close to Nilangekar’s family said he died due to kidney-related complications, The Indian Express reported. His last rites will be conducted in Nilanga town in Latur district of Maharashtra later on Wednesday.

Nilangekar, a Congress leader, had resigned from the chief minister’s post in 1986 when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him, in a case related to fraud in the MD examination of 1985, PTI reported. Nilangekar was accused of enabling the fraud to help his daughter and her friend pass the exams.

Nilangekar’s son Sambhaji Patil is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and was the labour minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Nilangekar served the state diligently. “Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. “He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor. Anguished by his demise.My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”