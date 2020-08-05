The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai even as heavy rains continued to batter the city on Wednesday morning, the Hindustan Times reported. “Intense rain is likely in Mumbai today,” the IMD said. “The city received heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 12 hours. More impact was on western suburbs with rainfall more than 150 mm.”

The red alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. For Thane, Palghar and Nashik, the red alert has been sounded for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Water logging continued at many places in the city on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mumbai had recorded 268.6 mm of rain, the highest for a single day in August in 10 years. In 12 hours from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 pm, the Santacruz observatory recorded 251 mm of precipitation. One person was electrocuted in Thane and four people fell into a drain in Santacruz.

The total rainfall this season has been over 2,000 mm (200 cm), and the city has already received over 53% of its average August precipitation.

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period from 5.30 pm on Tuesday to 5.30 am on Tuesday, according to IMD Mumbai centre Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar. The weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm, according to IMD.

The Bandra and Kurla suburbs of Mumbai received between 30 mm to 70 mm of rainfall in the 12 hours till 5.30 am. Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, received 120 mm of showers.

“Radar showing intense clouds around Mumbai now,” Hosalikar tweeted in the morning. One more intense rain day likely today. Please take care.”

He added that heavy rains are also likely in Thane and Palghar and North Konkan region. Parts of South Central Maharashtra and Marathwada will also see heavy precipitation.

Mumbai rains in last 12 hrs.

Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, NM. More impact was on western suburbs with rainfall more than 150 mm

Radar showing intense clouds around Mumbai now.

One more intense rain day likely today.

Please take care. pic.twitter.com/12MXWGdBQB — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 5, 2020