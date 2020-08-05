The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, ANI reported. Chakraborty was asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday.

Chakraborty’s chartered accountant has been summoned on Thursday, according to NDTV.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against the actor over “suspicious transactions” amounting to Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s account.

On July 28, Rajput’s father Krishna Kumar Singh had filed a first information report against Chakraborty, accusing her of cheating his son and driving him to suicide. His FIR alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Rajput’s death. The Nitish-Kumar led government had been facing increasing pressure from allies and opposition leaders to suggest a CBI probe into the case. The Bihar government had recommended the CBI investigation on Tuesday after the state’s director general of police spoke to Rajput’s father and took his approval for the investigation.

Chakraborty, who has denied all the accusations against her, had also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death. In a video statement released on July 31, she had tearfully expressed faith in the judiciary. “A lot of horrible things are being said about me across the media but I refrain from commenting on it on my lawyers’ advice,” she had said. “I believe i will get justice.”