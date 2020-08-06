The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee kept both the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged. The repo rate stayed at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.3%. It was widely expected that the RBI would either cut the key rates or keep them steady, due to rising inflation and grim projections of economic growth rate, to due the lockdown announced to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Indian drugmaker Novavax on Wednesday said it has entered a supply and licence agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the “Pandemic Period” in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.
Drug maker Zydus Cadila said it will start the second phase of clinical trials of its vaccine candidate from Thursday. The company had received the central drugs controller’s approval for human trials on July 2.
Social media giants Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday took action against United States President Donald Trump and his 2020 election campaign team for making false claims about the coronavirus.
US biotechnology company Moderna’s vaccine protected mice from getting infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. The findings by scientists, including those from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US, show that the vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, induced neutralising antibodies in mice when given as two intramuscular injections of a 1-microgramme dose three weeks apart.
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said unemployment in his country will peak at about 10% as a result of restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
US health expert Anthony Fauci said he expects tens of millions of vaccine doses by the beginning of 2021. United States’ tally of coronavirus cases rose to 48,18,328 and the toll is 1,57,930.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.87 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll crossed rose to 7,06,041. More than 1.13 crore people have recovered.