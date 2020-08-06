A man allegedly raped and brutally injured a 12-year-old girl in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday evening, PTI reported, citing the police. The minor was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours.

The girl has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. An unidentified official at the hospital told The Times of India that she suffered a skull fracture and intestinal injuries. “Two surgeries were carried out on her on Wednesday,” the official said. “She was moved to the ICU [intensive care unit] and taken off the ventilator on Wednesday.”

The Delhi Police told PTI that the man raped the girl on Tuesday evening when she was alone at home. The accused fled the spot after the incident and has not been identified yet. The girl’s parents, who are daily wage earners, were at work.

“An FIR [first information report] under section 307 [attempt to murder] and POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act has been registered and further investigation is under progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A Koan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The child’s neighbour, who took her to the hospital, told The Times of India that there were several wounds on her face, back and stomach.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incident had “shaken him to the core”. “The fact that such criminals are roaming on the streets is intolerable,” he wrote on Twitter. Kejriwal also visited AIIMS to enquire after the child’s health, and told reporters that he had spoken to the police. He added that the accused will get strict punishment and announced a sum of Rs 10 lakh for the child’s family.

Kejriwal said the next 48 hours will be crucial for the child’s health.

On Thursday, a doctor at AIIMS told PTI that the girl’s condition was stable. “She has suffered severe injuries,” the doctor said. “She was operated upon late on Tuesday night. She is in the ward and on oxygen support.”

AIIMS में डॉक्टर्स और परिवार से मिलकर बच्ची का हाल जाना। डाक्टर्स ने बताया कि अगले 48 घंटे अहम है।



मैंने पुलिस कमिश्नर से भी बात की। इस जघन्य वारदात करने वाले अपराधियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा दिलवाएँगे।



परिवार को सरकार 10 लाख रुपए सहायता राशि दे रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/6VM00SsvSg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

The Delhi Commission for Women, meanwhile, asked the police for a copy of the FIR in the case. “The girl was brutally raped and the accused tried to kill her,” the panel said in a statement. “Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked with blunt objects and has injuries all over her body. This is a very serious matter.” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who also visited AIIMS, said the minor has injury marks all over her body.