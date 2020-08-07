The Centre on Thursday appointed former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu the comptroller and auditor General of India. He will take oath on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Murmu replaces Rajiv Mehrishi, whose tenure will end on Saturday.

“The President [Ram Nath Kovind] has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a notification by the Department of Economic Affairs issued on Thursday night said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kovind had accepted Murmu’s resignation from the post of Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor. He has been replaced by Manoj Sinha, another career bureaucrat. Sinha will be sworn in on Friday, by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal at the Raj Bhavan.

Murmu was appointed on October 31 last year after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, following the abrogation of its special status. Incidentally, Murmu resigned on the first anniversary of the revocation of special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.