Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday requested the Enforcement Directorate to postpone their investigation into the money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death until the Supreme Court finished hearing her plea seeking the transfer of the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai, ANI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against the actor over “suspicious transactions” amounting to Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s account. Chakraborty was asked to appear before the agency to record her statement on Friday.

“Rhea [Chakraborty] has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing,” her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, told the news agency.

Unidentified Enforcement Directorate officials said the request has been rejected, reported NDTV. They said the agency it would wait for her till 11.30 am and put out fresh summons if she failed to appear.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a first information report against Chakraborty and five others in connection with Rajput’s death, who was found in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the local police said was a case of suicide. The CBI has taken over the investigation on the request of Bihar government.

However, Chakraborty, who has denied all accusations against her, said the Central Bureau of Investigation should stay away till the Supreme Court has given its verdict on the matter, NDTV reported. She said an investigation by the CBI at this point will be “totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the federal structure of the nation”.

The actor said it should be the Maharashtra Police and not the police of Bihar, who should have jurisdiction over any case relating to Rajput, as he died in Mumbai. “The Bihar Government transferred a case with which it had no jurisdiction to investigate, to CBI instead of the Mumbai Police,” she added in a statement.

The government of Maharashtra has opposed the need for a CBI inquiry, saying the move encroached upon the rights of another state, and are yet to give their approval to the investigation. Going by the rules, the agency cannot question people in the state without the state government’s acceptance.

Chakraborty’s lawyer, meanwhile, said that the transfer of the case to CBI had no legal sanctity.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had asked the state governments in Bihar and Maharashtra, the Centre and Rajput’s father to file their responses to Chakraborty’s petition in three days. It also directed the Mumbai Police to file a status report on the inquiry conducted so far.

In July, Rajput’s father Krishna Kumar Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of cheating his son and driving him to suicide. His FIR alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”.

Chakraborty denied this and had also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death. In a video statement released on July 31, she had expressed faith in the judiciary.