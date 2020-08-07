The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed two Maharashtra government resolutions to not allow cast and crew members above 65 years of age from entering film and television sets amid the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. The Uddhav Thackeray government has allowed film and TV shootings to restart with some restrictions.

A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla set aside the government resolutions issued on May 30 and June 23. The court was hearing two petitions filed by actor Pramod Pandey and the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association.

The judges, however, said that all other advisories will be applicable to those above the age of 65. A detailed judgement of the court is likely to come later in the day.

Last month, the court had said that the state’s decision to prohibit senior citizens, despite them being physically fit, from going out for shooting and other related work, seemed like a case of discrimination. It also ordered the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit stating how a physically fit person above the age of 65 years is expected to live a “dignified life” if he is not permitted to go out to earn his livelihood.

The judges directed the state’s counsel to file an affidavit citing the reasons for such a prohibition and to clarify if it had taken into account any data, statistics, or reports before issuing such prohibitory orders.

The Maharashtra government started its “Mission Begin Again” programme from June 1, in an effort to kickstart stalled economy activity. It allowed delivery of non-essential goods, transport services, operation of offices with limited staff strength and opening of all shops except those selling alcohol products, among other measures.

So far, the state has recorded 4,79,779 coronavirus cases and 16,792 deaths.