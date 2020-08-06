Coronavirus: Zydus Cadila to start second phase of vaccine candidate trials today
The Donald Trump campaign has been blocked from tweeting over misinformation on Covid-19.
Drug maker Zydus Cadila said it will start the second phase of clinical trials of its vaccine candidate from Thursday. The company had received the central drugs controller’s approval for human trials on July 2.
India recorded 52,509 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 19,08,254. The toll rose by 857 to 39,795. The country on Wednesday registered a record 51,706 coronavirus recoveries. The country’s recovery rate stood at 67.19%, according to the Union health ministry. India’s death rate is now 2.09%.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.87 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll crossed rose to 7,06,041. More than 1.13 crore people have recovered.
8.53 am: As many as 6,64,949 samples were tested on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
8.08 am: Eight patients in the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad die after fire breaks out, reports PTI. Around 40 Covid-19 patients have been rescued and shifted to a civic hospital.
8.02 am: Assam’s tally crosses the 50,000-mark with 2,284 new infections, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Six additional deaths take the state’s toll to 121.
7.48 am: In an interview to Reuters, top US health expert Anthony Fauci says he expects tens of millions of vaccine doses by the beginning of 2021.
7.37 am: Face masks are now compulsory in certain areas of Amsterdam and the port of Rotterdam, reports AFP. “We’re starting this experiment because we’re worried about the increasing number of coronavirus infections,” says the Amsterdam city council. “Face masks are compulsory in crowded and busy areas and where other measures didn’t work or have adverse economic effects.” The country has so far registered over 55,000 cases and 6,150 deaths.
7.35 am: Donald Trump campaign has been blocked from tweeting over misinformation on Covid-19, reports AFP. Meanwhile, Facebook deletes a video posted by the US president in which he said children are “almost immune” to Covid-19. The social media network calls it “harmful COVID misinformation”.
7.33 am: The United States registers 1,262 more deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. With this, the country’s toll is now 1,57,930 while its tally rises to 48,18,328.
7.24 am: Zydus Cadila says it will start the second phase of clinical trials of its vaccine candidate from Thursday, reports Hindustan Times. “The company will now commence Phase II clinical trials from the 6th of August, 2020…the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the Phase I clinical trial, which began on 15th July 2020, has been well tolerated,” reads its statement.
7.20 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- India crossed the 19-lakh mark on Wednesday morning with 52,509 new coronavirus cases. The country’s total number of infections are now 19,08,254, while the toll rose by 857 to 39,795. As many as 12,82,215 people have recovered.
- India registered a record 51,706 coronavirus recoveries. The country’s recovery rate stood at 67.19%, according to the Union health ministry. India’s fatality rate is now 2.09%.
- Delhi’s overall count of cases crossed 1.40 lakh after 1,076 new infections were reported. Eleven more deaths pushed the Capital’s toll to 4,044. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,175 new cases and 112 deaths, taking the state’s overall count to 2.73 lakh and the toll to 4,461. Maharashtra registered 10,309 new cases and 334 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 4,68,265 and the toll reaches 16,476.
- Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Chennai. The singer said he was “perfectly fine” and claimed that he would be discharged from the hospital in two days.
- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital after recovering from Covid-19. He has been advised to isolate himself at home and monitor his health for seven more days.
- The Gujarat High Court has asked the state government and the administration of Surat to explain why the coronavirus situation in the city has “gone from bad to worse”. The court said they were informed that the authorities’ delayed response was responsible for the crisis.
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Hindi, Pathak said he got tested after he showed symptoms for Covid-19. He also appealed to people who came in contact with him to quarantine themselves.
- The global toll crossed the 7-lakh mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 7,02,045 people have died across the world so far, while the global coronavirus count crossed 1.86 crore. As many as 1.11 crore people have recovered.