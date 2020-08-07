The Centre on Friday approached the Supreme Court asking for it to be made a party in actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition for transferring a first information report against her to Mumbai, reported PTI. The FIR, filed in Bihar’s Patna city, is related to an investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The central government said that transfering the FIR made it a “necessary and proper party” to Chakraborty’s petition pending in the top court. The plea was filed through Department of Personnel and Training’s Secretary Satya Prakash Ram Tripathi.

The Bihar government on Friday urged the top court to dismiss Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the FIR to Mumbai. She is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in another money laundering case. In an affidavit on Friday, the state government argued that Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the case filed by Rajput’s family is “premature, misconceived and non-maintainable”.

The FIR against Chakraborty alleges abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide. However, Chakraborty challenged the jurisdiction of Patna Police to investigate the case.

Chakraborty, who has denied the allegations levelled against her, had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death, though now she is opposed to a non-Maharashtra Police investigation.