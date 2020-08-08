Coronavirus: India records over 61,500 new cases, tally crosses 20.88 lakh; toll at 42,518
Meanwhile, the Union health ministry asked the states and Union Territories to take up coronavirus testing of grocery shop workers, vegetable and other vendors, stating if undetected they can potentially spread the infection to a large number of people.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.92 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll rose to 7.19 lakh More than 1.16 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.28 am: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja says all those involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine, reports ANI. The state Government will conduct their Covid-19 tests of all, she adds.
9.53 am: India’s coronavirus case count rises to 20,88,611 after 61,537 cases and toll goes up to 42,518 after 933 deaths. There are 61,9088 active cases, and 14,27,005 patients have recovered so far.
9.14 am: Empty streets in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, where a weekly lockdown is in place, reports ANI.
8.49 am: Jharkhand registered six deaths on Friday, taking the state’s toll to 151, reports PTI. There are 8,840 active cases while 7,491 patients have recovered.
8.45 am: Assam’s coronavirus tally crossed the 55,000-mark on Friday after 2,679 new cases and the toll rose to 132, reports PTI, citing state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. There are 16,552 active cases in the state and 38,809 patients have recovered.
8.18 am: United States’ tally of coronavirus cases rises to 49,40,939, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll goes up to 1,61,328.
8.12 am: The Union health ministry asks states and the Union Territories to take up coronavirus testing of grocery shop workers, vegetable and other vendors, stating if undetected they can potentially spread the infection to a large number of people, PTI reports. In a letter, Secretary in the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan also stressed the need for operationalising ambulance transport system with oxygen facility and quick response mechanism.
8.08 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the entry of Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders from countries having “air bubble” arrangements with India.
- Maharashtra’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,90,262 after 10,483 new cases. The toll in the state went up by 300 to 17,092. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,880 new coronavirus cases and 119 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 2,85,024 and the toll reached 4,690. Andhra Pradesh’s case count rose to 2,06,960 after 1,20,464 recoveries and 1,842 deaths. The number of active cases stood at 84,654.
- The Madhya Pradesh government relaxed night curfew by two hours and restrictions will now apply from 10 pm to 5 am. The weekend lockdown has also been partially lifted in coronavirus-affected districts of state. Meanwhile, Manipur extended complete lockdown in the entire state till August 15 or until further orders.
- The Bombay High Court quashed two Maharashtra government resolutions to not allow cast and crew members above 65 years of age from entering film and television sets amid the coronavirus pandemic. A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla set aside the government resolutions issued on May 30 and June 23.
- Serum Institute of India said it has entered into a partnership with the international vaccine alliance Gavi, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for India and other low income countries.
- The Delhi government extended the timings for opening of liquor shops in the national Capital by one hour. According to an order issued by the excise department on Thursday, liquor shops in the city will now open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to 9 pm.
- The United States on Thursday lifted its highest advisory warning for American citizens against travelling abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying conditions no longer warrant a blanket worldwide alert. Americans are still advised against travel to India because of the increasing coronavirus cases.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made home quarantine for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai compulsory to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The civic body added that government officials wanting an exemption from this must write to it two days prior to the arrival.