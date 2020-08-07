The Manipur government on Thursday announced an extension of the complete lockdown in the entire state till August 15 or till further orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Imphal Free Press reported. Manipur has reported 1,304 cases in total so far.

Deputy commissioners will issue orders imposing curfew in their respective districts, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar said after a Cabinet meeting.

The government has permitted certain activities, including home delivery of essential items and opening of local retail shops such as those selling poultry, grocery, fruits and vegetables among others. The services will be allowed from 8 am till 12 pm on all days except on Sundays.

Wholesale shops in Dharamshala and Thangal Bazaar will be open on all days from 10 am to 3 pm to cater to retailer needs. Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies will remain open, while banks will function with 30% of their staff and ATMs will operate.

Agricultural-related activities, including farming and procurement of agricultural and horticulture produce, will also be permitted. Fishing and animal husbandry activities will also be allowed.

The decision to extend the lockdown came because of rising Covid-19 cases in the state and the fact that those infected do not have any recent travel history, Times Now reported.

India’s tally crossed the 20-lakh mark earlier in the day, as the country reported a record 62,538 new cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 886 to 41,585. India’s total count is now 20,27,074, including over 6 lakh active cases.