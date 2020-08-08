The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that it would allow small temples, mosques, churches and dargahs in corporation areas to reopen for public worship from August 10, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reportedly decided to relax the norms as the number of coronavirus cases in the state have gone down recently. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 2,85,024 cases and 4,690 deaths. As many as 52,759 people are still undergoing treatment and 2,27,575 people have recovered.

“Permission should be obtained from the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and district collectors concerned for allowing public worship,” Palaniswami said in a statement. The government has already issued SOP for opening the places of worship, he added.

The state government had in July allowed public worship in small temples, dargahs and churches in panchayat, town panchayat and municipality areas.

Religious places have been closed for public worship since March 24, when a total lockdown was enforced in the state. The government had, however, allowed priests to offer daily prayers at the places of worship.

The state government has also decided to open driving schools from August 10 if they follow the standard operating norms.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus case count on Saturday rose to 20,88,611 and the toll went up to 42,518. There are 6,19,088 active cases in the country, and 14,27,005 patients have recovered so far.

