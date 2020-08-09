Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was widely ridiculed last month for claiming that papad could help fight the coronavirus, tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

Meghwal, who is the minister of state in the Ministry of Water Resources, tweeted that he has been moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

“After developing some initial coronavirus symptoms, I underwent a test,” he said. “My first report came negative but I tested positive today[Saturday]. I feel fine. I urge people who came into contact with me to monitor their health.”

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है।

मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे । — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020

In July, Meghwal had presided over the launch of a brand of papad called “Bhabhiji Papad”, which he claimed could help develop antibodies against the coronavirus.

Watch: BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal launches ‘Bhabhiji Papad’, says it will ‘help fight coronavirus’

Several political leaders in India have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last few weeks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit are among politicians who contracted the infection. Shah on Sunday tested negative.

India’s coronavirus count crossed 21 lakh on Sunday. The country recorded a huge increase of 64,399 cases, taking its total to 21,53,010. More than 43,000 people have died of the coronavirus in India.