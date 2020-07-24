Watch: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.



“It will be very helpful in fighting Corona Virus,” he says.



Reaction, anyone? pic.twitter.com/nOU5t3nOQQ — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 24, 2020

Arjun Ram Meghwal, minister of state for water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation, and of Parliamentary affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, has launched a brand of papad called “Bhabhiji Papad” which, he claimed, can help develop antibodies needed to fight the coronavirus.

“Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” the minister said in a video that has been widely circulated on social media. “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus.”

He cited no evidence.