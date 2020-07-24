Watch: BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal launches ‘Bhabhiji Papad’, says it will ‘help fight coronavirus’
‘This product will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus.’
Arjun Ram Meghwal, minister of state for water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation, and of Parliamentary affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, has launched a brand of papad called “Bhabhiji Papad” which, he claimed, can help develop antibodies needed to fight the coronavirus.
“Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” the minister said in a video that has been widely circulated on social media. “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus.”
He cited no evidence.