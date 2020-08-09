Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead in a farm in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, PTI reported.

The police also discovered another member of the family, alive outside the hut they lived in Lodta village of Dechu area. However, he had no idea about the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat said. The man claimed he was not aware of what happened inside the hut because he had been sleeping outside, The Times of India reported.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death,” Barhat said. “But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night.” Barhat said this was indicated by the smell of some chemical around the hut.

“There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidence of any foul play,” the police officer added. “But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion.”

Barhat said the preliminary investigation indicated that there had been some dispute within the family. He said more concrete details of the incident will emerge after the survivor is interrogated.

The migrants, who belonged to the Bheel community, had taken the farm on rent, Barhat added.