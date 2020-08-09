Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “Following fever, I got myself tested and was found to be infected by coronavirus,” Sriramulu tweeted in Kannada. Sriramulu has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

“From the time of corona’s appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work in harmony with the government’s desire to treat people well,” Sriramulu added, according to the Hindustan Times. “All those who have been in contact with me recently have been requested to take precautionary measures.”

ಕೊರೊನ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಸಮಯದಿಂದಲೂ 30 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಮಾಡಿ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಸಿಗುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಆಶಯಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕಂತೆ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನನಗೆ ಸತ್ವಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಸಮಯ ಎದುರಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯಲಿದ್ದೇನೆ. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

The health minister added that all the departments of the state government, including the health department, have been working hard to combat the coronavirus pandemic, under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The minister also said he is praying to God to make him well soon, so that he can return to serving the public.

ಆದಷ್ಟೂ ಬೇಗ ಗುಣಮುಖನಾಗಿ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಜನಸೇವೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಶಕ್ತಿ ಕೊಡುವಂತೆ ಭಗವಂತನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.



ಇತ್ತೀಚಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಮುನ್ನೆಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ಕ್ರಮ ವಹಿಸಲು ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

Sriramulu is the fifth Karnataka minister to test positive for Covid-19. Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil are the others. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive.

Karnataka on Saturday reported over 7,000 cases of the coronavirus and 93 deaths, taking its tally to over 1,72,000 and the toll beyond 3,000.

