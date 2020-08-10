Air India Express on Monday said that 56 passengers who were injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode, Kerala, have been discharged from various hospitals after recovering completely.

At least 18 people, including two pilots, were killed and over 100 were injured on Friday when the Boeing-737 flight from Dubai, repatriating Indians stranded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, overshot the table-top runway amid heavy rain, tumbled into a valley and split into half. The plane was carrying 190 passengers and crew.

“The Chief Executive Officer, Air India Express Ltd as well as Regional Head-Southern Region continue to remain in Calicut (Kozhikode) to render continuous support to the family members,” the airline said in a statement. “As on date, 56 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness.”

The carrier added that the Emergency Response Team of Air India and Air India Express, and the Angels of Air India are positioned at various hospitals to provide support to the injured passengers and their families. Air India Express, which is a subsidiary of Air India, only has Boeing-737 aircraft in its fleet, according to PTI.

The airline had said on Sunday that the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the accident. On Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the black box and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered.

Union minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday had announced interim relief for families of victims, as well as those who have been critically injured and suffered minor injuries. Puri praised rescue efforts, saying “solidarity is being shown” during post-crash operations. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and said the medical expenses of those under treatment will be taken over by the state government.