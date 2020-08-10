A day after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi alleged that a Central Industrial Security Force officer, at Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu, had asked her if she was Indian because she did not know Hindi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that he too had had similar experiences.

“I have experienced similar taunts from government officers and ordinary citizens who insisted that I speak in Hindi during telephone conversations and sometimes face to face,” the senior politician, who is from Tamil Nadu, tweeted. “The unpleasant experience of DMK MP Ms Kanimozhi at Chennai airport is not unusual.”

Chidambaram asked why could Hindi-speaking employees not learn English, if non-Hindi speaking central government recruits c qoulduickly learn functional, spoken Hindi. “If the Central government is genuinely committed to both Hindi and English being the official languages of India, it must insist that all central government employees are bilingual in Hindi and English,” he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also spoke out in support of Kanimozhi. “I raise my voice against the insult meted to sister Kanimozhi,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now, it is apt to debate how political leaders from the South were snatched of their opportunities by Hindi politics and discrimination.” He said many politicians, such as the late Congress leader Kamaraj and DMK leader Karunanidhi, were prevented from becoming prime ministers due to “Hindi politics”.

Kanimozhi, following the incident, said on Sunday that she was “as much Indian as anybody else”. She also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to impose Hindi in the country. Later in the day, the CISF ordered a probe into the incident.

Earlier this month, DMK chief MK Stalin had also hit out at the Centre for allegedly trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit on students across the country through the New Economic Policy. Stalin had said that he will oppose the educational changes by uniting with like-minded political parties.

Under the New Education Policy, the Centre has proposed that education up to Class 5, and preferably until Class 8, be imparted in the mother tongue of students. Classical languages like Sanskrit have also been proposed at all levels, while foreign languages will be offered at the secondary level.