India on Tuesday recorded 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The toll rose by 871 to 45,257. India currently has 28.21% active cases, 69.80% cured and 1.99% deaths, said the health ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with 10 chief ministers via video conference to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. Modi’s last meeting with chief ministers to discuss the coronavirus crisis was in June.
Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said India should have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2020. He added that the final pricing of the vaccine – known as Covishield in India – developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca will be announced in two months.
The ISKCON temple in Vrindavan was sealed after 22 people, including priests, tested positive.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said two ministers in his Cabinet – M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan – have tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the ministers came in contact with government officials and the public, and urged them to get tested.
The West Bengal government extended the ban till August 31 on flights to Kolkata from six cities, including Delhi and Mumbai – with a high number of coronavirus cases.
The Karnataka government on Monday changed rules for home isolation. As per the revised guidelines, Covid-19 patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset or date of sampling, and no fever for three days. Thereafter, the patient will have to isolate at home and self-monitor for 7 more days. There is no need for testing after the isolation period is over.
Donald Trump once again said that India stands second in coronavirus testing, while no other country comes close to the United States.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there was hope for a turnaround for the pandemic. “I want to be clear: there are green shoots of hope,” he said. “It’s never too late to turn the outbreak around.”
Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 2 crore people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll rose to 7,34,664. More than 1.21 crore people have recovered.