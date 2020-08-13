The Indian Railways on Wednesday specified a slew of draft specifications that private players must include once they start running trains on its network, reported PTI.

More than 20 private firms, including L&T Infrastructure Projects Development Limited, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens and GMR, attended the pre-application meeting. The deadline for taking part in the bidding process is September 8.

The Railways said the private players will have to guarantee at least 95% punctuality. If trains are late or early, they will have to pay compensation to the Railways, reported The Indian Express.

The Railways said that for every 1% reduction in the punctuality of a train from the guaranteed 95%, private operators will have to pay extra haulage charge worth 200 km of the train operation. The haulage charge is Rs 512 per km for all private trains. Again, if a train arrives at the destination at least 10 minutes in advance, the private firm will pay the Railways extra haulage charges for 10 km. However, if a train loses 1% punctuality in a year for reasons attributable to the Railways, the latter will pay the private company damages equal to 50 km of haulage charges.

But, if trains are delayed due to reasons beyond the control of both the Railways and the private player, no one will pay anyone any amount.

The Railways will depute representatives to the offices of the private firms to ensure that they are reporting their earnings “honestly and faithfully”. If actual revenue is found to be more than 1 per cent of what is reported, the private firm will pay 10 times the difference thereof as damages to Railways.

Some of the features specified by the Railways include electronic sliding doors, Braille signages, passenger surveillance system and information and destination boards.

Below are the features mentioned by Railways to the private players: