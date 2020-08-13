Heavy rain hit Delhi and its surrounding areas on Thursday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several places. The Capital also witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday night.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the Aya Nagar weather station in South West Delhi recorded 99.2 millimetres of rainfall – the maximum this season.

Photos and videos on social media showed low-lying areas in the Capital submerged by the rainwater. In Tughlakabad area, a bus was pulled out from under a flooded bridge with the help of a proclainer. In another video from the area, people holding umbrellas were seen crossing a flooded road on a bullock cart.

Over 40 other locations in north Delhi, including Mukherjee Nagar, Fateh Puri, Burari, Rohini, Narela and West Patel Nagar, were inundated due to the heavy rain, PTI reported, citing the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Parts of buildings collapsed in eight places, the civic body added.

A private bus gets stuck under a waterlogged bridge in #Delhi's Tughlakabad area. A proclainer has been brought to the site to pull out the bus. pic.twitter.com/5VMz6OB2xs — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

A heavy traffic jam was seen at Delhi’s ITO area.

Delhi witnesses heavy rainfall, leads to a traffic jam at ITO pic.twitter.com/KZEimzikL6 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Heavy flooding was also seen in Zakir Nagar area. A group people, in waist-deep water, were seen trying to push a submerged car.

#WATCH A car partially submerged at a waterlogged underpass in Zakir Nagar area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LiNiGUn29o — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

An underpass in Dwarka area was flooded after the heavy rain.

Delhi: Waterlogging at an underpass in Dwarka area following rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/VoD0pfrfAJ — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The roads in Gurugram were also waterlogged after heavy rain.

Haryana: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging at Mata Mandir Road in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/e8TqpxDSXN — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The rain also caused traffic disruption near the Delhi High Court as a tree was uprooted.

Delhi High Court गेट न. 2 के सामने एक पेड़ गिर गया है, जिसकी वजह से यातायात प्रभावित है | — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 13, 2020

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre, told PTI that the Capital will witness light rain over the next two to three days.