Coronavirus: Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume on August 16; India cases rise by 64,553 to 24.61 lakh
The ICMR and the Serum Institute will conduct a virtual meeting on Friday with principal investigators to discuss the Covishield vaccine trial.
The Vaishno Devi Yatra, which has been suspended for five months, will resume on August 16. Only 500 pilgrims will be allowed per day.
On Friday, India reported 64,553 new cases in 24 hours, taking its tally to 24,61,190.
The coronavirus has infected more than 2.07 crore people across the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll has risen to 7,52,893. More than 1.29 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
9.37 am: The Odisha government is planning to amend the epidemics act to increase the punishment for non-compliance of pandemic guidelines, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy tells Hindustan Times. After the amendment, imprisonment term may extend to two years or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both. As the state Assembly is not in session, the amendment to the act would be done through ordinance route.
9.35 am: India on Thursday tested 8,48,728 samples, says the India Council of Medical Research.
India has reported 64,553 new cases of the virus on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. This takes the total number of infections to 24,61,190.
8.37 am: The Jammu and Kashmir administration announces that the Vaishno Devi Yatra, which has been suspended for five months, will resume on August 16, reports ANI.
8.33 am: Mizoram’s tally rises to 657.
8.30 am: Lucknow Chief Medical Officer RP Singh sets fixed daily rates for hospitals.
8.24 am: Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana is being shifted to Mumbai from Nagpur for further treatment, reports PTI.
8.03 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research and the Serum Institute of India will conduct a virtual meeting with principal investigators of 17 trial sites across the country on Friday to discuss the Covishield vaccine trial, reports The Indian Express.
7.57 am: North Dakota, Wyoming and Alabama are the three new states in the United States to launch apps to warn users about potential exposure to the coronavirus, reports Reuters.
7.56 am: New Zealand will on Friday announce its decision on coronavirus lockdown extension, reports Reuters.
7.51 am: The United Kingdom government adds France and Netherlands to its travel quarantine list, according to AFP. In return, Paris also announces a “reciprocal measure”.
7.47 am: Mexico’s tally crosses 5 lakh, reports AFP.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India on Thursday reported nearly 67,000 new cases in 24 hours, taking the overall count to 23,96,637. The toll rose to 47,033 after 942 deaths were reported. As many as 56,383 more people recovered, taking the total number of discharged cases to 16,95,982. India’s coronavirus recovery rate reached 70.77% and the death rate fell to 1.96%.
- Five security personnel of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for the coronavirus, Surekha Chopra, chief medical officer, said.
- Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust in Ayodhya, tested positive for coronavirus. Das had the shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple on August 5. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after he recovered from the infection.
- Andhra Pradesh reported 9,996 coronavirus cases in a day. The state’s tally rose to 2,64,142 and the toll reached 2,378. The coronavirus cases in West Bengal rose to 1,07,323 with the highest single-day spike of 2,997 infections. The toll jumped to 2,259 after 56 people succumbed to the disease.
- The National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 decided that the Centre would handle procurement of the vaccines. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila announced the launch of what it said was the cheapest generic version of anti-viral drug remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment in India. One 100 gram vial of the medicine will cost Rs 2,800.
- The Philippines government said it plans to launch clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia in October. The United Kingdom, meanwhile, slashed its coronavirus toll by over 5,000 after adopting a new method to count the deaths. UK will from now only take into account the deaths that have happened within 28 days of patients testing positive for the coronavirus.
- Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 2.06 crore people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll has risen to 7,50,744. More than 1.28 crore people have recovered.