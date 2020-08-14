Rajasthan Assembly: Session adjourned till 1 pm; Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says truth will win
The BJP said on Thursday that it will table a no-confidence motion.
The Ashok Gehlot-led government will move a confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday as the Congress will attempt to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plan of tabling a no-confidence motion. The House convened around 11 am but was adjourned soon after till 1 pm.
According to rules, if the chief minister moves a confidence motion, it will supersede the no-confidence motion moved by any other member.
Minutes before the House convened, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that truth will emerge victorious.
1.24 pm: Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables a proposal for a floor test to allow Gehlot to prove his majority in the House, as the special session resumed at 1pm, ANI reports.
12.58 pm: The Congress has issued a whip to all its MLAs, asking them to be present in the House for the Assembly session, The Indian Express reports.
12.54 pm: Mahesh Joshi, Congress’ chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, submits a notice to Speaker CP Joshi for a trust vote, ANI reports. The Speaker will take a decision on it at 1 pm, after the session resumes.
11.25 am: Assembly Speaker CP Joshi adjourns the session till 1 pm.
11.24 am: Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal claims the Congress has a big majority.
11.16 am: The Rajasthan Assembly session begins, reports PTI. It will shortly take up the confidence motion moved by the Congress.
11.12 am: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reaches the Assembly for the session, reports Hindustan Times.
10.48 am: Sachin Pilot and Speaker CP Joshi arrive at the Assembly.
10.30 am: The Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip to six former party MLAs who have merged with the Congress to vote against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan during the test of strength in the Assembly.
10.25 am: A quick recap:
Chief Minister Gehlot has been demanding a trust vote in the Assembly ever since the political crisis in the state erupted early in July, and has claimed the support of 102 MLAs. This includes the Independents, in the 200-member Assembly. Without the BSP MLAs, the numbers would have dropped to 96. But with the return of Pilot, whose rebellion had briefly endangered the Congress government, Gehlot has the support of 125 MLAs. The BJP has 72 MLAs.