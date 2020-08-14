The United States Senate on Thursday introduced a bipartisan resolution criticising China’s military aggression to change the Line of Actual Control with India, PTI reported. New Delhi and Beijing were locked in a standoff along the LAC on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The resolution by Senators John Cornyn and Mark Warner, both co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, also sought the two neighbouring countries to find a diplomatic solution to restore the status quo at the LAC.

“This resolution condemns PRC’s actions to change the Line of Actual Control, especially in the midst of diplomatic negotiations between the two countries; and encourages the two nations to find a diplomatic resolution that restores the April 2020 status quo at the LAC,” Senator Warner was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The resolution condemned China for its “its refusal to de-demarcate that Line in accordance with past bilateral agreements with India.”

Senator Cornyn spoke about India and the US’ “strong relationship.” “As a co-founder of the Senate India Caucus, I know firsthand the importance of a strong relationship between the United States and India,” he said. “I commend India’s commitment to standing up to China and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. It is more important than ever that we support our Indian partners as they defend against Chinese aggression.”

The resolution also praised New Delhi for its move to protect its telecommunications infrastructure from Beijing’s “security threats”, without mentioning outright the ban on Chinese apps. Warner further said that the June 15 conflict should “should set off alarm bells” in regard to China’s actions.

India had blocked 59 Chinese applications two weeks after Ladakh clash, claiming that the apps “are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

On August 7, US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order barring transactions with ByteDance Ltd, the parent company of Chinese social media platform TikTok, and WeChat, The Washington Post reported.

The resolution also talked about the US and India’s relationship along the lines of shared democratic values. “That partnership only becomes more important as we work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Warned said.

In the aftermath of the Ladakh clash, India and China held several rounds of diplomatic talks to disengage at the LAC, but the process is yet to be completed. China has reportedly refused to vacate areas along the undefined border that were traditionally patrolled by the Indian Army.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said the face-off at Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley was due to China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the area.