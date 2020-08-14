Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

“Today my coronavirus test report came back negative,” Shah tweeted. “I thank god and everyone who blessed me and my family by wishing me well,” he wrote in a tweet in Hindi. “Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

The Union minister also thanked the doctors and other staff members at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Shah was diagnosed with the coronavirus on August 2.

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने में मेरी मदद करने वाले और मेरा उपचार करने वाले मेदांता अस्पताल के सभी डॉक्टर्स व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ का भी आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। @medanta — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

A day before being diagnosed with the virus, Shah had addressed the inaugural session of a webinar organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations on freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s 100th death anniversary. The home minister was also present in the Cabinet meeting, where the New Education Policy was approved.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo went into self-isolation after Shah was infected with the virus. Both the leaders said they had met the home minister and were self-isolating according to the protocol.

On August 9, a Union home ministry official had refuted speculation on Shah testing negative for Covid-19, hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari’s tweet on it.