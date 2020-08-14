The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Friday said that there were multiple clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh between May and June and its troops fought for upto 20 hours in some cases, NDTV reported.

This was revealed as the ITBP, which is tasked to guard the LAC spanning 3,488 km, recommended 21 of its personnel for police gallantry medals, and 294 have been awarded the director general’s commendation “for displaying raw courage and bravery” during the skirmishes with Chinese troops.

The ITBP said that during the clashes, Chinese soldiers hurled stones to attack the Indian side. “At places, they [ITBP] gave a determined standoff for about 17 to 20 hours throughout,” it added, according to PTI. “With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear.”

The border force said Indian soldiers effectively used shields to protect themselves and responded fiercely to bring the situation under control. Even when the ITBP troops fought the whole night, they received minimal casualties and ensured fitting replies to the “stone-pelters” of the People’s Liberation Army, it added.

The force said due to the high-altitude training and manoeuvring experience of the Indian personnel in the Himalayan deployments, the troops kept Chinese side at bay. “Due to the all-out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hyper sensitive areas,” it said.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and 76 injured in the violent altercation on June 15. The face-off between the two neighbouring countries was the worst instance of violence along the Line of Actual Control since 1975. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but has not given any figures.

Also read: