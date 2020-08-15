Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni in announcing retirement from international cricket: Reports
The left-hander, aged 33, last played for India in 2018 but he has been let down by form in recent years.
On the heels of Mahendra Singh Dhoni announcing his retirement from international cricket, his India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, too, has decided to bid adieu to the game.
The left-hander, aged 33, last played for India in 2018 but he has been let down by form in recent years. The arrival of young talented middle-order batsmen hasn’t helped his cause either.
But over his long career, Raina made a name for himself as a good finisher and one of India’s finest ever fielders.
Raina's international career
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Tests
|18
|768
|120
|26.48
|53.14
|1
|7
|ODIs
|226
|5615
|116*
|35.31
|93.50
|5
|36
|T20Is
|78
|1605
|101
|29.18
|134.87
|1
|5
Raina’s message on Instagram read: “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind.”
The BCCI is yet to send an official statement on Raina’s announcement.
More details awaited...