A violent clash between two factions in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Sunday led to the deaths of a man and his son, PTI reported. The clashes took place over a land dispute, during a panchayat meeting.

Police officials said that following the clash in Sheikhpur village in Raniganj area, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for laxity in duty.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said the Panchayat meeting had been called to settle the land dispute between persons identified as Dayashankar Mishra, 60, and Chandramani Mishra. A violent clash followed, which led to severe injuries to Dayashankar Mishra, his son Anand Mishra and Chandramani Mishra sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to hospital, where Dayashankar Mishra and his son were declared dead. Chandramani was referred to a hospital in Prayagraj.

Singh said the injured were taken to the hospital without the police being informed, NDTV reported. The news network also reported two more injuries apart from that to Chandramani Mishra.

The suspended police officers have been identified as sub-inspector Rajesh Rai, head constable Buddhan Prasad and constable Rama Yadav. A suspect called Rajesh Mishra has been arrested, Singh said. The bodies of the man and his son have been sent for autopsy.