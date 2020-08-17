The Bengaluru police have so far filed 52 first information reports and arrested at least 264 people in connection with the violence that broke out in the city last week over an allegedly derogatory Facebook post, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. Some reports have, however, said that more than 300 people were taken into custody.

The suspects have been charged under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 and 333 (voluntarily causing hurt/grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of Rs 50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the newspaper.

The cases have been filed at DJ Halli and KG Halli stations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sharanappa SD told the newspaper. “More complaints are being taken up,” he added.

At least three people were killed and around 60 police personnel were injured as violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 12, over an allegedly derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad by a relative of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. The MLAs house was also vandalised. The toll from the violence rose to four on Saturday after a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the clashes died.

The police have also extended prohibitory orders imposed in DJ Halli and its neighbouring areas till Tuesday, August 18, according to PTI.

The Bengaluru police have also formed six teams comprising of forensic and cybercrime experts to collect and analyse evidence in the case, The Times of India reported. On Sunday, a forensic team visited the residence of Murthy’s friend Munegowda D, who alleged that the crowd had vandalised his property too and caused him damage to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The Karnataka government is also contemplating banning the Popular Front of India and its political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India, for their alleged role in the riots in Bengaluru, state minister KS Eshwarappa had claimed on Friday.