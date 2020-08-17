Two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Baramulla district on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General Vijay Kumar said, ANI reported. The two CRPF jawans were initially injured in the gunfight but succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The gunfight began after the suspected militants fired upon a joint checkpoint of the CRPF and police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district. The security forces retaliated. Three suspected militants managed to escape the firing, the police said.

Kumar said the police suspected the Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack. “We will give a befitting reply to [the] terrorists,” he added.

The two CRPF soldiers who died in the gunbattle have been identified as Khurshid Khan and Sharma Lavkush Sudarshan, the CRPF said in a statement. Both of them are from Bihar.

The area has been cordoned off. A search operation is underway.

The attack came days after militants killed two policemen at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar. The police had blamed the Jaish-e-Mohammad for the attack.