United States Senator Kamala Harris on Sunday appointed Sabrina Singh the press secretary for her vice presidential campaign, PTI reported. This came a week after presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Harris to be his running mate for the election in November.

Singh is the first person of Indian origin in the US to be appointed the press secretary to a vice-presidential nominee of a major political party. She has previously been the spokesperson of two Democratic presidential candidates – Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

“I’m so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as press secretary for Kamala Harris,” Singh tweeted. “Can’t wait to get to work and win in November!”

A resident of Los Angeles, Singh has also been the spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee. She is the granddaughter of Sardar JJ Singh of the India League of America, a non-profit organisation which champions the interests of Indian-American community in the US.

Meanwhile, Meena Harris, niece of Kamala Harris, on Sunday shared a photograph of a billboard put up in Tamil Nadu, which declared the US senator’s victory. The poster showed two photographs of Kamala Harris along with the message, “PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious,” written below it.

“I was sent this from Tamil Nadu where our Indian family is from,” Meena Harris tweeted. “... I knew my great grandfather from our family trips to Chennai when I was young – he was a big figure for my grandma and I know they’re together somewhere smiling now.”

Harris is the first African American as well as Asian American woman to run for vice president at a time when the country has witnessed huge protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

Her parents were Jamaican and Indian immigrants. She is the first South Asian American to become a senator, the first African American woman who was elected the district attorney of San Francisco, and the first Asian American and African American woman attorney general of California.

