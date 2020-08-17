Classical singer Jasraj died on Monday in New Jersey, United States, multiple reports said. He was 90.

Jasraj was a recipient of some of the country’s highest awards – Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. His musical career spanned over 80 years, The Indian Express reported.

Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was introduced to vocal music by his father. He began training as a vocalist at the age of 14 and was later trained as a tabla accompanist under his tutelage of elder brother, Pratap Narayan.

In 2019, a minor planet lying between Mars and Jupiter was named after Jasraj – Panditjasraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the singer. “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere,” Modi said in a tweet. “Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”