The United States Democrats on Tuesday formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate for the 2020 elections during the second day of their national convention. The 2020 run is Biden’s third bid for the top office.

Democratic delegates from 50 states and seven territories voted for Biden in a roll call that took place entirely online because of the coronavirus crisis.

“Well thank you very, very much, from the bottom of my heart,” Biden was quoted as saying by AFP after his nomination. “It means the world to me and my family.” He added that he would make a formal acceptance speech on Thursday.

The Democrats’ presidential candidate also took to Twitter to celebrate his nomination. “It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States of America,” he said.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton were among the leaders who participated in the Democratic National Convention.

Clinton expressed his support for Biden and hit out at incumbent President Donald Trump over his governance in the times of crisis. “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center,” Clinton said. “Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos.” He also attacked Trump for denying responsibility for his decisions and shifting the blame.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also urged voters to rally behind Biden and his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris. “If we want to end the chaos and division and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear, we’ve got to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris like our lives depend on it,” she said.

She added that Trump was the wrong president for the country. “He is clearly in over his head,” she said, according to AFP.

Trump, on the other hand, referred to the speeches at the democratic convention as “very divisive”. He added that he will deliver his own speech on Thursday, after accepting the Republican Party’s nomination.

Biden’s wife Jill also delivered an emotional speech at the convention, where she spoke of how the leader had endured the tragic death of his first wife and daughter in a car crash. “How do you make a broken family whole?” she said. “The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”