Heavy rains in Delhi and Gurugram left the two cities flooded on Wednesday, also leading to long traffic jams, NDTV reported. Ghaziabad and Noida also witnessed heavy rainfall, causing a drop in temperature.

The Delhi Traffic Police in a series of tweets warned citizens about flooding, traffic jams and road obstructions.

Obstruction in traffic from Dhaula Kuan towards Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of an MMV. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 19, 2020

Traffic is affected at Pul Prahladpur underpass due to water logging. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 19, 2020

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Liberty Cinema towards Punjabi Bagh due to Potholes in road. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 19, 2020

The Gurugram Police said that water logging has been reported at Unitech Cyber Park, according to ANI. It added that its traffic officials are at the site to manage the flow of vehicles.

The heavy rainfall also led to collapses of houses and walls in some parts, and damage to vehicles. Several vehicles were damaged in J Block in Saket area of Delhi, after a side wall collapsed on them, ANI reported.

A house collapsed in Nangloi area of Delhi, and another in Agra, 200 km from Delhi.

Delhi: A number of vehicles damaged in Saket area's J Block, after a side wall collapsed following incessant downpour. pic.twitter.com/gLs4heqcHn — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted more heavy rain for Delhi on Wednesday. The IMD said south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea and south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are bringing moisture to Delhi, leading to downpours.

“Late Tuesday’s rain was mostly concentrated in parts of west and southwest Delhi, but from Wednesday, we will see moderate to heavy rains across the city,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the weather department’s regional weather forecasting centre said according to the Hindustan Times.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall in Delhi against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11%. For the entire monsoon season, the observatory has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, almost 6% more than the average of 433.2 mm. The IMD said Delhi will make up for its rain deficit in August by Thursday.