The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday allowed hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the city, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues its impact, PTI reported. However, it said that gymnasiums would continue to stay shut.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through videoconferencing. Hotels and weekly markets will have to follow physical distancing norms.

The Kejriwal-led government had on August 1 decided to allow weekly markets, gyms and hotels to reopen. However, Baijal overturned the decision.

The Delhi government then sent a proposal to Baijal to allow hotels, weekly markets and gyms to restart activities, saying that the coronavirus situation in the state had improved, India Today reported. In its proposal, the Aam Aadmi Party government had said that in accordance with the “Unlock 3” guidelines issued by the Centre, it has the right to take decisions to allow such measures in Delhi.

All non-essential facilities in the national Capital had been shut as a lockdown was imposed nationwide in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Delhi recorded 1,398 new coronavirus cases, 1,320 recoveries and nine deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. The total number of cases reached 1,56,139 including 1,40,767 discharged patients, 11,137 active cases and 4,235 deaths.

