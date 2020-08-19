Coronavirus: India records 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in a day; toll nears 53,000
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 27,67,273 on Wednesday morning as 64,531 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased by 1,092 to 52,889.
NITI Aayog member and the chairperson of a national task force for coronavirus management VK Paul said that India would have to wait for a few weeks for the results of phase one and two human clinical trials of two indigenous coronavirus vaccines.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2,20,46,135 people and claimed 7,78,557 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.4 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.15 am: Arunachal Pradesh reports its highest-single day rise in coronavirus cases as 133 people, including 29 security personnel, have tested positive today, reports PTI.
11.11 am: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan has gone into self-quarantine after he came in contact with Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, reports PTI.
10.33 am: Telangana reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Tuesday. The state’s tally rose to 95,700 and the toll reached 719.
10.29 am: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says coronavirus vaccine should be made compulsory for all of the country’s citizens, AFP reports. “There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis,” he says.
10.24 am: The World Health Organisation on Tuesday urged all countries to join its shared coronavirus vaccine programme.
“We have learned the hard way that the fastest way to end this pandemic and to reopen economies is to start by protecting the highest risk populations everywhere, rather than the entire populations of just some countries,” WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by AFP at a press briefing.
10.18 am: As many as 38 public sector enterprises in the country have contributed over Rs 2,000 crore to the PM-CARES fund, which was set up in March to provide for a reserve to deal with the coronavirus crisis, The Indian Express reports.
10.16 am: Eighteen jails in Maharashtra, including the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, are free from the coronavirus, NDTV reports. Several jail inmates have also volunteered to donate their plasma.
10.14 am: Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta also tested positive for the infection on Tuesday.
10.12 am: Karnataka BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to PTI. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, who had met Prasad earlier in the day, went into home quarantine.
10.08 am: China and the United States will allow their air carriers to double the number of current flights to eight per week amid the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reports.
10.04 am: Hong Kong on Tuesday banned Air India flights till August 31 over coronavirus fears, according to The Indian Express.
9.59 am: Japan-based United Nation World Peace Association, a non-profit organisation, praises West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government for its handling of the coronavirus crisis in the state, PTI reports. Bengal reported a record 3,175 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 1,22,753. The state’s toll stood at 2,528.
9.56 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a location- specific strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state’s hotspots, according to PTI.
9.32 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has tested 3,17,42,782 samples so far, ANI reports. Of this, 8,01,518 samples were tested on Tuesday.
9.23 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 27,67,273 as 64,531 new cases are reported in 24 hours. The toll increases by 1,092 to 52,889. India now has 6,76,514 active cases, while 20,37,870 people have recovered.
8.50 am: The Centre will allow foreign journalists with valid visas to come to India along with family members, PTI reports. Foreign nationals holding Journalist (J-1) visas and their dependents holding J-1X visas would now be able to enter the country amid the coronavirus crisis.
8.20 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 55,079 to 27,02,742 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 51,797 after 826 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 19,77,779 people in India have recovered from the coronavirus so far.
- Maharashtra registered 11,119 new coronavirus cases, 9,356 recoveries and 422 deaths, taking the state’s tally of infections – which is the highest in the country – to 6,15,477. The toll stood at 20,687. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,709 coronavirus cases and 121 deaths in 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 3,49,654 and the toll to 6,007.
- Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to cross the three lakh-mark, after the state recorded 9,652 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 3,06,261. The toll rose by 88 to 2,820.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Monday night admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Shah, who had contracted the coronavirus, had tested negative on August 14.
- Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atul Garg tested positive for the infection.
- The Supreme Court has ruled that the PM CARES Fund, set up in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by the prime minister’s office, cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund. While disposing the petition, the court added that there was no need for a fresh national disaster relief plan for the pandemic.
- The Election Commission said that it will come up with “broad guidelines” for holding polls within the next three days, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has begun negotiations with 13 more countries to establish air bubble arrangements for international flight services. The countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.
- The Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on a bunch of petitions that challenged the University Grants Commission’s directive to conclude final year exams by September 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The court gave three days to all parties to submit their written arguments.
- The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a brain surgery on August 10, is unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said. He was also diagnosed with the coronavirus that day.
- Nearly 50 lakh salaried persons lost their jobs in July, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has said. This was the impact of a continuing partial lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. India began its “Unlock” procedure on June 1, to restart all economic activities.