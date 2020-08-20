The fifth edition of India’s cleanliness survey, known as Swachh Survekshan, has once again shown Indore to be the cleanest city in the country, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The city has bagged the honour for the fourth time in a row.

Surat in Gujarat was placed at the second position, followed by Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. In the category of areas with population less than 1 lakh, Karad in Maharashtra emerged the winner, followed by Saswad and Lonavala.

Ahmedabad won the first rank for the cleanest city with a population of over 40 lakh. Vijayawada won in the category of areas with population between 10 lakh and 40 lakh. India’s Cleanest Cantonment Board award went to Jalandhar cantonment from Punjab and the “Best Ganga Town” award was given to Varanasi.

Ancient holy town of Varanasi is rightfully the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga.



Heartiest congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, who represents the city in Lok Sabha, for his visionary leadership which has inspired the people of the town for this achievement. pic.twitter.com/sPXxBpZUnq — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 20, 2020

The award for the best city in terms of citizens’ participation in the category of over 1 lakh was given to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the same category for cities with population less than 1 lakh, the award went to Uttarakhand’s Nandprayag.

Pilai in Chhattisgarh won the best self-sustainable city award. Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh was named the fastest-mover small city.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation was named the cleanest capital city. Bhopal bagged the award for the best self-sustainable capital city.

The best states based on overall performance were divided into those with over 100 Urban Local Bodies and those with less than 100 such bodies. In the first category, Chhattisgarh won the award for the second consecutive year; in the second category, the winner was Jharkhand.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri presented awards to officials from 129 cities, in a virtual programme called “Swachh Mahotsav”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was originally supposed to present the awards, but could not attend the event.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs congratulated Indore on once again being named the cleanest city in India.