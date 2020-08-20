The body of a medical student was found a few kilometres from her college in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra city on Wednesday, reported NDTV. The police have arrested a doctor accused of harassing her.

“The body has been sent for postmortem [examination],” police officer Babloo Kumar told NDTV. “The accused has been taken into custody. She had suffered injuries on her head and neck; the injury marks indicated struggle. We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the nearby areas.”

The 25-year-old student from Delhi was pursuing her post-graduation from the Agra college. The woman’s family had lodged a complaint of kidnapping on Tuesday evening. “The family of the woman told police that a medical officer – a doctor from Jalaun – was harassing her and had even threatened her,” Kumar told NDTV.

Dauki Station House Officer Ashok Kumar said the motive behind the murder was still unclear, reported The Indian Express. The accused doctor, Vivek Tiwari, is from Kanpur. According to the police, the woman had spoken to her parents about some trouble with the doctor a few days before she went missing.

Opposition leaders have raised serious questions about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after a spate of crime, mostly against women, have been reported in the last few days. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi criticised the state government for failing to ensure the safety of women while Rahul Gandhi said the “jungle raj” of caste-based violence and crimes against women was at its peak under the current dispensation. Uttar Pradesh is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2017.

On August 14, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the state’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The body of the girl, who was strangled with her tongue allegedly cut, was found in a sugarcane field owned by one of the accused. The police have arrested four men in connection with the case under charges of gang rape and murder.

Two days later, another teenage girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur district. The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A case has been registered against two men, who have been arrested and sent to jail, the police said.