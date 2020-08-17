Rahul Gandhi on Monday lambasted the Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and said the “Jungle raj” of caste-based violence and crimes against women was at its peak under the current dispensation.

This came after a Dalit village head was shot dead in Azamgarh district on Friday, following which violent protests broke out in Tarwan area. An 18-year-old boy also died during the demonstrations. The Uttar Pradesh police have invoked the stringent National Security Act against four persons in connection with murder.

“Jungle raj of caste-based violence and rape is at its peak in UP,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. “Now another terrible incident – sarpanch Satyamev – being a Dalit, said no and he was killed because of that. Condolences to Satyamev Ji’s family members.”

यूपी में जातीय हिंसा और बलात्कार का जंगलराज चरम पर है।



अब एक और भयानक घटना- सरपंच सत्यमेव ने दलित होकर ‘ना’ कहा जिसके कारण उनकी हत्या कर दी गयी।



सत्यमेव जी के परिवारजनों को संवेदनाएँ।https://t.co/Fl3ygHUFle — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2020

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, criticised the government for failing to ensure the safety of women in the state.

“Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and now Gorakhpur,” she tweeted, referring to the alleged rape cases reported from the districts. “Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women.”

The Congress leader added that such gruesome crimes against women were taking place because there was no fear of law in the minds of criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

“The police and administration are neither able to provide security nor take appropriate action,” she added. “The Uttar Pradesh government should review the law-and-order system and take every step to ensure the safety of women.”

On Friday, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the state’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The body of the girl, who was strangled with her tongue allegedly cut, was found in a sugarcane field owned by one of the accused. The police have arrested four men in connection with the case under charges of gang rape and murder.

On Sunday, another teenage girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur district, NDTV reported. The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A case has been registered against two men, who have been arrested and sent to jail, the police said.