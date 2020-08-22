The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Friday formed an expert team to examine actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report, PTI reported. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the actor’s case, had approached the institute for help earlier in the day.

The team has five members, according to the news agency. Another report, however, said that the team has four forensic experts.

“We will look into the possibility of murder,” AIIMS Forensic Department Chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, who will lead the team of experts, told the news agency. “However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined.” Gupta added that his team will also examine the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation into the actor’s death to the CBI. The top court also directed the Mumbai police to transfer all the evidence that it had collected in the case to the investigation agency.

The court also ruled that the first information report registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Patna was lawful. Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Chakraborty last month, accusing her of driving his son to suicide. The top court’s verdict was welcomed by Rajput’s family, politicians and actors.

On August 5, the Centre had accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation of a CBI probe into Rajput’s death. The Mumbai Police had, on the other hand, accused the CBI of taking over the probe into Rajput’s death with “indecent haste”.